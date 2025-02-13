Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 price target on Xtant Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XTNT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,676. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter.
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xtant Medical
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.