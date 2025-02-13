Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 price target on Xtant Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Free Report ) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,394 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 12,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,676. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

