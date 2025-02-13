YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

