Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. Yelp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 740,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,714. Yelp has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,497.60. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,227.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,011 shares of company stock worth $1,677,131. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.