Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-15.250 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $23.85 on Thursday, hitting $329.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,726. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $248.27 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

