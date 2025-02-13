Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZURA. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

In related news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $2,734,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $62,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

