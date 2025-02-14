10,911 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.31 and its 200-day moving average is $251.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

