12,966 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

