1,657 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWP stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.