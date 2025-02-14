227,257 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF makes up 4.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
RYLD opened at $16.76 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.
About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.