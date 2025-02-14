227,257 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 227,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF makes up 4.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

RYLD opened at $16.76 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

