2,900 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

