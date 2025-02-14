34,870 Shares in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFCA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.