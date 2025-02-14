5,912 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Bought by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. DORVAL Corp owned 0.07% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.