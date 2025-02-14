5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $0.29 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
