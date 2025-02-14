824 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GILD opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

