89,612 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

