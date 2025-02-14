984 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

PSA stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.