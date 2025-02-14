ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.