ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

