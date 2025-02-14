Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $5.36 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

