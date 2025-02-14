Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $5.36 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
