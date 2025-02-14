Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 74.33%.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 45,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Addentax Group has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hong Zhida purchased 24,000 shares of Addentax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,024.46. The trade was a 10.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,195 shares of company stock worth $29,169. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Stories

