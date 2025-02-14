Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.62 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $133.77 million and $22.62 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,502,602,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,502,602,368.72919729 with 771,444,445.49538254 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.81751543 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $22,788,350.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.