Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Airbnb updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,844,745.04. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.36.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

