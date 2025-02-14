Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

ABNB stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after buying an additional 197,558 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

