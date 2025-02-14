Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.91.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $20.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 277.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 17.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

