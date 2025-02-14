Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
ADBRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Aldebaran Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
About Aldebaran Resources
