Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ADBRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Aldebaran Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

