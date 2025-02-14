ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ALLETE stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 249.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

