Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

NASDAQ:AENT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

