Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 2,460.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATAO opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Altair International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About Altair International

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

