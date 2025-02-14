Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 2,460.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altair International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATAO opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Altair International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About Altair International
