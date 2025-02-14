Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Amarin by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,301,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amarin by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amarin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 838,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Amarin by 80.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.