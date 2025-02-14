AMS Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Workday accounts for about 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.18. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

