Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.05.

Humana Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Humana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

