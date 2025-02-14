Analyzing RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -134.31% -71.58% -19.70% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -89.10% -76.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 RAPT Therapeutics 1 9 3 0 2.15

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 271.93%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 692.99%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $7.05 million 27.52 -$30.43 million ($0.32) -7.42 RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 27.53 -$116.80 million ($2.77) -0.44

ProQR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats RAPT Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.