Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 36.16%.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 503,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,334. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

