Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after acquiring an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $906,040,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in AON by 5,694.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 238,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $390.47 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

