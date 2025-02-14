Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Costco Wholesale, PDD, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, NIKE, Affirm, and JD.com are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing and accessories to consumers. Investors may buy and sell shares of these companies on the stock market in order to profit from their performance and financial success within the retail clothing industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,051.76. 649,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $466.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $963.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $916.76. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,066.00.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. 5,718,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. PDD has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $821.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $471.65. 816,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 4,417,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,221. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,112,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,313. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

