AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61, Zacks reports. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $26.41 on Friday, hitting $498.08. 4,806,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,624. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.15 and its 200 day moving average is $226.34. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total value of $203,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

