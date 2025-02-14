Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Up 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shot up 19.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. 20,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 24,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

