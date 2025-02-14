Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 311,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 19.67% of Aqua Metals worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals Stock Up 8.4 %

AQMS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 60,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,556. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.