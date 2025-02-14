Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up 3.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Arcos Dorados worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 815,198 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

