Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $342.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.88.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

