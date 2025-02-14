Aries Wealth Management Acquires 592 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $103.84 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.