Aries Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.8 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.