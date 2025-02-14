Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.22.

ATZ stock traded down C$0.53 on Friday, reaching C$69.08. 208,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.00. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$73.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,298 shares of company stock worth $4,721,028. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

