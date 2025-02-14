Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 946 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

