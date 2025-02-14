ARPA (ARPA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.37 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARPA has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,602.06 or 0.99999129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,193.30 or 0.99575994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03752496 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $13,784,759.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

