Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Position Decreased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,169,000 after purchasing an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,619,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 23.7 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

