Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,534 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $62,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

