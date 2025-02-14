Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 55,748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $67,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $185.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

