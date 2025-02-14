Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,763 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.99 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

