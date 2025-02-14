Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,382 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $48,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 71,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $256.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.07.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $253.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

CME Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.