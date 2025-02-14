Asset Planning Inc Makes New $129,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

